Aparshakti Khurana Shares Video Of His 'Midnight Run' On Instagram

Aparshakti Khurana recently took to his Instagram handle to share a video of his midnight run. It looks like he has diverted his attention towards fitness. With the ongoing pandemic, actors are finding different ways to train themselves.

Aparshakti Khurana's Midnight Run

Aparshakti Khurana, in the video, can be seen running presumably in a football ground. He captioned the video as "My Midnight Run! Time 11:45 pm." Have a look at the clip here:

Aparshakti Khurana's photos with funny captions

Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram is filled with pictures with hilarious captions. He doesn't miss a chance to showcase his quirky side. Earlier, he uploaded his picture while wearing a black waist coat and white shirt and captioned it as "POV: Your parents when you say you’ll diet but they find you in the kitchen at 3 in the night." His fans flooded with their version of 'POV.'

Not only this, but he also uploaded a picture from his photoshoot and made it funnier with his caption. In one of the posts, he is seen sitting while keeping his hands on his knees and captioned it as "If “haath par haath dhare baithna” had a face!" Have a look.

It seems like Aparshakti loves to make a meme of himself. A few weeks ago, he uploaded a video while playing football after 8 months. In the video, he tries to approach the ball and slips on the ground. He captioned the video as, "It’s the autumn season for everyone, but for me it’s fall P.S. this is what happens when you get back to the game after 8 months!" Have a look at the funny video.

His fans made funny remarks in the comment section with laughing emoticons. One of the users said, "Cristiano Ronaldo Training Clip Leaked !!!" Others just made fun of him and his sister-in-law Tahira Kashyap appreciated the caption.

On work front

Aparshakti Khurana will be next seen with Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon which is currently being shot in Chandigarh. The actor is happy to be back in his hometown and also to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His brother, Ayushmann Khurana is also in the city, shooting for his next movie, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

