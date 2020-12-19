Aparshakti Khurana Shares Picture In Dapper Suit, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing Over It

Aparshakti Khurana's performance in Stree and some other latest films has made him stand out among the new league of artists. The actor stays active on social media, letting his fans and followers know of his personal and professional life. He recently took to Instagram to share a picture of him having a glass of drink and looked dapper in a suit. Scroll below to see the picture.

Aparshakti Khurana’s dapperly dressed picture

Actor and Aparshakti Khurana took to Instagram to share a picture of him having a leisure drink. He looked absolutely dapper in the photo as he wore a teal-coloured suit. His beard was styled in a classic French cut while he had parted his hair to the right. He had accessorised the look by wearing two bracelets on his wrists.

This post garnered over 34K likes and is still counting. His fans and followers are loving the look that he has donned and commenting on the picture to express their admiration. They have used the red heart and heart-eye emojis to comment. One user has also commented by saying, ‘Look at you’. See their reactions here:

Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into his life. Aparshakti Khurana’s Instagram is full of pictures and videos from his personal and professional life. His wife Akriti Khurana is also frequently seen on his Instagram feed. They look absolutely adorable in the photos. Aparshakti Khurana’s Instagram also sees his handsome photos from his photoshoots.

Khurana has been a part of the most popular movies. He made his acting debut with the movie Dangal. Some of his most popular movies are Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and Pati, Patni Aur Woh. He also went on to star in Stree, Street Dancer and Bala. His movies have been loved by his fans and audiences.

Aparshati Khurana has also featured in a couple of music videos. His song Kudiye Ni has 20 million views on YouTube. It has been sung by Neeti Mohan and Ankit Tiwari. One of his most popular songs is Teri Yaari Song which has over 50 million views on YouTube. The song has been sung by Millind Gaba, Aparshakti Khurana and King Kaazi.

Image courtesy- @aparshakti_khurana Instagram

