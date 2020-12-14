Aparshakti Khurana Shares The 'funniest' Tuadda Kutta Tommy Reel, Check Out

The popularly funny Aparshakti Khurana recently took to his Instagram and reposted his favourite version of Yashraj Murkute's latest Tuadda Kutta Tommy song. Aparshakti Khurana's videos on Instagram have always been entertaining and loved by fans and today the actor has done it again. See the Tuadda Kutta Tommy meme that Aparshakti thinks is the funniest.

Aparshakti shares funniest version of Tuadda Kutta Tommy Meme according to him

The anchor-turned-actor is famous for his sense of humour, from hosting award shows to being a highly demanded emcee Aparshakti has managed to make his fans cherish his hilarious comments through his Instagram feed as well. Aparshakti recently took to his Instagram on December 14, 2020, and shared a funny video or rather reposted it on his account.

Aparshakti took to his caption and wrote "Funniest!!!!". This video was made by Ruhee Dosani and her family members and friends. Ruhee posted this reel a day ago and saw a lot of love for her post. According to Aparshakti, this is the funniest version of the video. Ruhee is a Punjabi Kudi who lives abroad and makes small Bollywood music videos on the internet. See the video here.

After Aparshakti reposted this reel, Punit Dosani who was a part of this video commented on Apar's post and thanked him for this lovely gesture. Aparshakti even complimented their mother Mona Dosani for her Dhol skills as a reply. An Instagram user commented on his post and pointed out about the Tommy reference used in the video, the clothing brand and Aparshakti replied agreeing to this hilarious reference. See the comments below.

Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram

Aparshakti recently posted a picture of himself on his Instagram wearing a black waistcoat on a white shirt, looking like a neat politician and took to his caption to write a funny caption. He posted two pictures in this outfit and posed differently in both the pictures. In his first picture, he joined his hands and was seen doing a namaste. He wrote a funny caption for this photo, "Today's Horoscope: Nama(stay) in bed all day". The pun is hard to be unseen in this post.

In the second picture, he posed pointing his finger at the camera. He wrote that this how your parents look at you when they catch you breaking your diet and well it's hard to disagree. See his posts here.

IMAGE CREDITS: @aparshakti_khurana IG

