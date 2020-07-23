Aparshakti Khurana Announces A New Song Titled 'Ghanta', Dino Morea & Others React

Aparshakti Khurana recently took to Instagram to share the first look of his upcoming song, Ghanta. The actor has mentioned how excited he is to collaborate with Jjust Music and present to the audience something entertaining and melodious. A few celebrities including Bhumi Pednekar and Sanya Malhotra have also expressed their excitement in the comments section of the post, along with a number of fans of the Stree actor.

Aparshakti’s upcoming song

Aparshakti Khurana is all set to launch a new song, titled Ghanta, in collaboration with Jjust Music. The actor took to Instagram to share the poster of the song while revealing a few details in the caption for the post. In the picture posted, he can be seen sitting with an extremely puzzled look on his face.

He can be seen dressed in a school uniform with a pair of round spectacles in accessories. The actor can be seen surrounded by objects like an alarm clock, books and question marks. A red heart can also be spotted on the poster while it also mentions the name of Aparshakti Khurana.

In the caption, Aparshakti Khurana has mentioned that “ghanta” has played a pivotal role in everyone’s life. He has added that he is bringing in a new song for the audience and is quite excited on being able to collaborate with Jjust Music. He has written that this song will be out soon and he cannot wait for it. Have a look at the post on Aparshaki’s Instagram here.

In the comments section, people have expressed how excited they are, for this musical piece. A number of people can also be seen amused by the name given to it. Bollywood actors Sanya Malhotra, Dino Morea, Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Bangia, and Bhumi Pednekar are amongst the many people who have showered their love and blessings in the comments section of the post. Dino Morea found the name funny while Radhika and Mrunal mentioned how eagerly they are waiting for this song. On the other hand, Sanya Malhotra and Bhumi Pednekar used emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look at a few comments on Aparshakti Khurana’s Instagram here.

