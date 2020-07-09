Ayushmann Khurrana & Bro Aparshakti Wish Their Mom On Her Birthday With A Sweet Kiss

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media on Wednesday and shared a photo on the occasion of his mother’s birthday. He posted an adorable snap with his mom and brother Aparshakti Khurana on his official Instagram account. Check out the picture and read on:

Ayushmann Khurrana wishes mom on her birthday

Ayushmann Khurrana wished his mother Poonam Khurrana on her birthday with an Instagram post. The photo features him and Aparshakti Khurana giving a sweet peck on their mom’s forehead. The brothers are twinning in similar-looking black t-shirts. While their mother has donned a black designer kurta. She has kept her long hair loose and has sported Bindi, a nose pin, and minimal makeup look in the photo.

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote a short and, simple caption with the Instagram post. Alongside the picture, he penned, “Happy birthday Ma” and dropped a red heart emoticon. Within a few hours of posting the snap on social media, it went viral, and netizens cannot get enough of the same. The photo garnered over 10 lakh likes and around 3000 comments from the fans and celebrities.

Numerous celebrities like Nimrat Kaur, Dia Mirza, and Maanvi Ghagroo, among others, wished Ayushmann Khurrana’s mother on her birthday. His post also received love from his fans and followers on the platform. Check out some of them:

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Similarly, Aparshakti Khurana also shared the same post with a different caption. Bhumi Pednekar among other people has commented on his photo, which garnered over 97,000 likes on Instagram.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana and quite close to their mother and their social media post is proof. Previously, the latter shared a post on Instagram with her wearing glares. He wrote a unique caption, “Mom and me are Spec-tacular together!”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput Was Inspired By Hrithik's 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' To Pursue Acting

Also read: Hrithik Roshan’s Songs From 'Bang Bang' To Add To Your Lockdown Workout Playlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.