Ayushmann Khurrana & Brother Aparshakti Buy New House 'for Entire Family' In Panchkula

Ayushmann Khurrana along with his brother Aparshakti Khuarrama has reportedly bought a house together. The house is in Panchkula and the brothers have bought the house for the entire family. Ayushmann Khurrana and his filmmaker wife, Tahira Kashyap were spotted at the Tehsil office in Panchkula.

The sources from the tehsil office told a leading media portal that the actor has bought a house in Sector 6 Of Panchkula. The portal further reported that the house on paper costs approximately Rs 9 crores. Moreover, the portal reported that it is registered at the Tehsil office.

Ayushmann confirmed the purchase of the house and told a media portal that the family has got a new home. He further told the portal that the entire family decided to buy this new home in which the entire Khurrana family could now stay together. The actor also told the portal that the family is looking forward to making new and beautiful memories at the new address.

Reportedly, Ayushmann and his brother Aparshakti along with the family travelled to Chandigarh last month, after lockdown was lifted. Aparshakti had even shared a video of himself and Ayushmann where they were seen playing ‘Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo’. The video created a buzz on social media.

Ayushmann Khurrana has also picked up cycling as a hobby while he is in Chandigarh. The actor told a media portal that he is trying to maintain his fitness as he feels it is extremely important in today’s times to be fit and healthy. He further said that he feels it is important to find fitness regimes depending on the person’s comforts.

The Andhadhun actor told a media portal that he decided to pick up cycling ever since he was in Chandigarh. He further told the portal that he is happy to be able to spend time with his family and parents. He is happy to have bought the house to live with his family.

On the work front

Ayushmann was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo in which he shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan. Shoojit sircar’s directorial starred Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala and Farrukh Jaffar in pivotal roles. Aparshakti, on the other hand, was last seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh and Street Dancer.

