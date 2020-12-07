Aparshakti Khurana Makes A Hilarous Pun About His Goatee In His Latest Instagram Post

Aparshakti Khurana uploaded a picture of him from the days he used to sport a slight goatee on his Instagram handle. The 33-year-old actor could be seen staring right into the camera lens while sporting a military green jacket and a white T-shirt. The entire look is complete with his extra thick eyebrows, something that has been inherited by him and his brother, Ayushmann Khurrana from the family gene pool. The actor, who made his film debut with 2016, Dangal, has made a hilarious pun in the caption of the post that can be found below: The caption reads as "I have goatee 99 problems, but a beard ain’t one."

Here it is (Source: Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram):

The image that can be seen above is one of the two most recent Aparshakti Khurana’s throwback pictures. The second one of the same has the actor posing along with what seems like a group from his school/college days. In the throwback picture that can be seen below, Aparshakti and his group of friends could be seen donning outfits that have the color palette of white, red and blue. Aparshakti is seen squatting right in the middle of this picture.

Here is that image: (Source: Aparshakti Khurana's Instagram):

A handful of Aparshakti Khurana's throwback photos have him posing alongside his brother Ayushman from the time the two were just about to embark on their respective journeys in the world of entertainment. Other Aparshakti Khurana's pics generally have him posing and simultaneously displaying the contents of his wardrobe and his eclectic collection of sunglasses. It has been observed that Aparshakti would wear a shade of almost any form and size, irrespective of its appropriateness for the situation.

Here is one of those Aparshakti Khurana's pics which have him doing just that:

On the work front, Aparshakti Khurana was last seen in this year's Street Dancer 3. Further details regarding his future projects are yet to be unveiled.

