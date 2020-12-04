Ayushmann Khurrana Says 'anything With My Name Attached Should Deliver Entertainment'

Ayushmann Khurrana recently talked about how he explores things to entertain people. He also spoke about how he chooses his movies and brand endorsements and how responsible he feels by being a part of the entertainment industry. Read on to know what else he revealed in a recent interaction:

According to recent reports by Businessworld, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about how he seeks to entertain people with his advertisements, brand endorsements and movies. The actor is well known for triggering positive conversations about inclusivity and equality through his films. He stated that when he chooses his films, he only looks at the story that he is trying to tell. He also stated that he then tries to understand whether that concept would be clutter-breaking, fresh and not done to death and whether it will deliver superlative entertainment or not.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s brand endorsements are well-known. When asked about how he chooses them, he mentioned that he is most keen to know what story are the makers looking to tell the people of India through him. He also scrutinises how innovatively are they planning to tell their piece of communication so that it stands apart. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan actor also stated how anything with his name attached should deliver entertainment. He also spoke about how he feels responsible when he is personally reaching out to people across this country, across all age groups, it needs to deliver a kind of entertaining communication that is unique to him.

Speaking about his brand concepts, he stated that if one observes, most of his brands have a distinct storytelling concept which is reflective of who he was and what he stands for.

The names of Ayushmann Khurrana’s brand endorsements are quite popular and established. Some of the most famous ones include Magicbricks, Urban Clap, The Man Company, Lancer, Vi-John Coca-Cola, Daniel Wellington, Godrej Security Solution, among others.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s movies

Ayushmann Khurrana’s movies are a delight to watch for all his fans. The way he explores and experiments with his roles is loved by the critics and audiences. Some of the finest Ayushmann Khurrana’s movies include Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and many more.

