Aparshakti Khurana's Precious Moments With Ayushmann Are A Treat For Sore Eyes; See Pics

Aparshakti Khurana touched down in Chandigarh recently and has been spending some time with his family. The Dangal actor and his brother Ayushmann Khurrana were also spotted making fun videos in Chandigarh not very long ago. Both also keep posting some pictures with one another, on their social media handles.

That the Khurrana brothers are thick is no secret. Ayushmann and Aparshakti repeatedly make appearances together in public and support each other’s endeavors. As Aparshakti celebrates his birthday with his colleagues and family, here's looking back at some precious moments with his brother, Ayushmann.

Aparshakti is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. The actor has a working birthday this year. He is on the sets shooting for his upcoming film with Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon 'Helmet'.

Co-produced by Dino Morea, the film will cast Pranutan Bahl opposite Aparshakti Khurana. Apparently, 'Helmet' marks his first outing as a solo lead actor. After carving his place as a fine actor with some interesting character roles, he hopes to impress the audiences with this quirky release too.

Not many people know that Aparshakti was a radio jockey before he became an actor. His brother, Ayushmann, too was a video jockey before he ventured into acting in movies. While Ayushmann has been in the industry for quite a long time now, Aparshakti made his entry in 2016. His work includes movies such as Dangal, Stree, Badrinath ki Dulhania, Luka Chuppi, Jabariya Jodi, Bala, and others.

A few weeks ago, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor kicked off the filming of their new project titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The first schedule of this movie was shot in Chandigarh. He shared a picture of himself, Vaani Kapoor, and director Abhishek Kapoor. He also shared a photo of the film's clapboard in his social media post. Ayushmann will play the role of an athlete in the movie.

