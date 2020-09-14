Aparshakti Khurana Rejoices On 'bhaiya' Ayushmann's Birthday, Shares 1st Photoshoot Pic

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his 36th birthday on Monday and his fans and followers across the world are celebrating the day with him. However, his 'first fan', younger brother Aparshakti Khurana has the sweetest post for him on Instagram as he recalled their first photoshoot together. He wished 'bhaiya' Ayushmann by expressing that his love for him has always been definite.

He captioned the photo, "Picture from our first photoshoot together. Our hairstyle might be a little controversial but my love for him was definite and remains so. Always his first fan. Happy birthday bhaiya! 🎈"



Fans of both the actors have showered the post with their likes and comments especially for the major sibling goals that the adorable duo set for everyone. The first person to post for Ayushmann had been his wife Tahira Kashyap who celebrated her soulmate's birthday with icing on the cake. She shared an adorable photo and captioned it, "Having my cake and eating it too! #happybirthdaysoulmate"



On the work front

Aparshakti Khurana was last seen on the big-screen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D along with actors Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi. The actor will next be seen in Tamilvannan’s The Great Man, starring Amitabh Bachchan as the lead character. Aparshakti Khurana will also be seen in Aditya Bharadwaj’s Iskool Bag, that is currently in its pre-production stage. His upcoming release is the social drama film Helmet where he will share screen space with Pranutan Behl.

Ayushmann Khurrana has had two major releases this year, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo, both of which were received well by the audiences. The actor was last seen in the OTT release 'Gulabo Sitabo' opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a satirical drama where he played tenant to Bachchan's portrayal of an eccentric landlord. Ayushmann is all set to reunite with his Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha after the COVID scenario subsides and as per reports, is likely to begin filming by December this year.

