Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Just As Promising As Their Siblings

A lot of members from the same Bollywood family are into the film industry. Not only Bollywood families but also some siblings of actors from the non-filmy background are making a debut in Bollywood. Here are such upcoming celebrities who are just as promising as their siblings.

Younger Bollywood celebs who are just as promising as their siblings

Janhvi Kapoor

Daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor made her debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in the remake of a Marathi film, Dhadak. Her half-brother Arjun Kapoor is an established actor in Bollywood and just like her brother, Janhvi Kapoor too looks like a promising actor. Janhvi Kapoor's cousins Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor are also actors.

Read Panipat: Nupur Sanon Lauds Kriti Sanon; Says Fans Will Fall In Love With Parvati Bai

Aparshakti Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is a versatile actor, known to give back to back hits. He made his debut in the movie Vicky Donor and his brother Aparshakti Khurana seems to be following his footsteps. Aparshakti Khurana was a radio jockey and made his debut in Bollywood with the movie Dangal. He received rave reviews for his acting in the movies Dangal, Stree, Bala and more

Read Aparshakti Khurana's Dapper Looks Will Give You Style Goals

Nupur Sanon

Kriti Sanon herself is an upcoming star, but the actor is quite popular for her different advertisements. She has a younger sister, Nupur Sanon, who seems to be keen on acting just like her elder sibling. Nupur Sanon did an album song with Akshay Kumar which was a hit.

Read 'A Suitable Boy' Brings Out A New Connection Between Ishaan And Shahid

Ishaan Khatter

Brother of star Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter not only wants to become a good actor like his brother but he also sees Shahid Kapoor as an inspiration. The actor made his debut in the film, Beyond The Clouds and was also seen in Dhadak, opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He also won an award for his debut movie.

Siddhant Kapoor

Siddhant Kapoor has been working as an assistant director for films like Bhool Bhulaiya, Chup Chupke and Bhagam Bhaag. The actor is not as famous as his sibling Shraddha Kapoor but is seen as a promising actor. He made his debut in acting in the film, Shootout at Wadala and Anurag Kashyap’s Ugly. The actor will be seen in Bhoot Part One: the Haunted Ship.

Read Shraddha Kapoor Is Super Excited For Brother Siddhanth Kapoor's Khabees

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.