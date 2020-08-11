Ayushmann Khurrana Learnt To Speak And Write In Urdu For A Role, Did You Know?

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most famous celebrities in Bollywood. The actor has won several awards for his work in various movies. Many of his Bollywood films have also won hearts of fans with his memorable performances in films. One such film is Article 15. Did you know that while he was shooting the movie, he learnt to speak and write in Urdu? Keep reading to know more:

Ayushmann Khurrana learnt Urdu for Article 15

Article 15 is a 2019 film that was loved by fans for its plot. This film starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Isha Talwar, and many others in lead roles. According to reports which went viral during the film’s release, the Badhaai Ho actor turned to a local language coach who helped him to speak Urdu fluently and even learn to write the script.

These reports also revealed that Ayushmann’s grandfather reportedly knew the language well and used to urge him to learn it. Calling his decision to learn Urdu a dream come true, the Andhadhun actor said that although he regretted not learning it from his grandfather, he was sure his coach would make him a better artist and poet. Moreover, to work on his skills for the film Article 15, the star reportedly gave extra hours and took classes three times a week while also juggling his ‘Article 15’ shooting schedule.

Many reports at that time had revealed that the actor had released an official statement regarding the same. Ayushmann Khurrana, in the statement, had mentioned that his grandfather knew perfect Urdu and he used to insist that the actor should learn the language. The actor further had further added that he felt sad that he never ended up listening to his grandfather. Now that his grandfather was no more, he missed that he didn’t learn Urdu from him.

Ayushmann had also revealed that Urdu as a language had grown on him over the years and he wished to speak and write fluent Urdu more so because he loved poetry. Thus, since he was in Lucknow for the shooting of Article 15, he made sure that he learnt Urdu from one of the excellent coaches in the city.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the 2020 film Gulabo Sitabo that also featured Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. The film released on Amazon Prime Video amid the COVID-19 pandemic and was directed by Shoojit Sircar and penned by Juhi Chaturvedi. The film was well-received by the fans and received mixed to positive reviews from critics. The movie also starred Srishti Shrivastava, Farrukh Jaffar, Vijay Raaz, and Brijendra Kala in prominent roles.

