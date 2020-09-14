Ayushmann Khurrana's Birthday: Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar & Others Wish The Actor

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has turned a year older today, i.e. on September 14, 2020. And to mark this day, several Bollywood celebrities and friends of the actor have been pouring out their heartfelt wishes for Ayushmann. Celebs like Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Nushrat Bharucha, Jitendra Kumar, Angad Bedi, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and many more have gone all out to wish and pen some sweet wishes for the birthday boy.

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning picture of the actor. In the picture, the actor can be seen all smiles as he strikes a candid pose. Ayushmann can be seen sporting a checkered suit along with the back sweatshirt. Along with this picture, Katrina also penned a sweet note for the birthday boy. She wrote, “Happy Birthday @ayushmannk. Keep raising the bar with your incredible performance…” Take a look at the post below.

Akshay Kumar shared a throwback picture with the actor where they both can be seen shaking hands with each other at some event. Along with the post, the actor also wrote, “Happy Birthday @ayushmannk! Keep up the amazing work, my best wishes always”. Take a look at the post below.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co-star Jitendra Kumar went on to share a candid picture with the birthday boy. Along with the post, he also wrote, “Happy birthday bro. Wish you the best. Keep rocking the silver screens #mereliyetumkaafiho”. Take a look at the post below.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha co-star Bhumi Pednekar also took to her gram to share an adorable with the birthday boy. She shared a candid picture of them from a movie still. Along with the post, she also wrote, “Happy birthday my dearest AK! Can’t wait to create more magic with you”. Take a look at the post below.

Neil Nitin Mukesh shared an all-decked up picture of him and Ayushmann where they can be seen looking suave in formal avatars. Along with the post, he also wrote, “Wishing this bundle of talent a very very Happy Birthday. God bless you @ayushmannk have a fab year ahead”. Take a look at the post below.

Dream Girl co-star Nushrat Bharucha took to her Instagram handle to share a lovely picture of her and Ayushmann. In the picture, the duo can be seen twinning as they sport all-black outfits. Along with the post, the actor also penned a long note, praising the birthday boy for all his hard work.

Angad Bedi shared a selfie with the birthday boy and his brother Aparshakti Khurana. Along with the post, he also wrote, Happy birthday @ayushmannk sir. Have a wonderful day”. Take a look at the post below.

