Aparshakti Khurana Reveals His Favourite 'Made In Heaven' Scene

Aparshakti Khurana is a well-known actor who became an established Bollywood actor after working as a radio jockey in his initial career days. The actor recently posted a video clip on social media in which he shared a scene from one of the popular romantic web series, Made in Heaven, and stated how much he loved it. Have a look at Aparshakti Khurana’s Instagram and see which scenes he shared with his fans.



Aparshakti Khurana recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this video clip in his Instagram story in which he shared a song clip from the web series, Made in Heaven. The actor added a mesmerizing glimpse of a wedding scene from the series and mentioned the cast members of the series in his Instagram story. The scene depicted how the female actor of the series is dressed in beautiful bridal attire and walking towards the mandap. Aparshakti Khurana also made a special shoutout to the music composer Dub Sharma for making this beautiful song. The actor mentioned the cast of Made in Heaven that consisted of actors namely Shweta Tripathi and Nitya Mehra and the actor also stated how it was one of his favourite episodes from Made in Heaven.

Made in Heaven began streaming on Amazon Prime Video in March 2019 that featured some of the talented artists namely Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shashank Arora, Jim Sarbh and Shivani Raghuvanshi. The web series was created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar and even written by them along with Alankrita Shrivastava. The show was directed by a bunch of talented directors namely Nitya Mehra, Zoya Akhtar, Prashant Nair and Alankrita Shrivastava.

Aparshakti Khurana’s latest is Satram Ramani’s upcoming movie Helmet that is still being filmed. The Helmet cast includes actors namely Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee, Anurita Jha, Rohan Shankar, Ashish Verma, Vikram Singh Sodha and more. The movie will showcase a weird comedy on one of the most embarrassing topics for most of the Indians in the most hilarious way. Some of the other movies of Aparshakti Khurana includes Dangal, Bala, Street Dancer, Stree, Rajma Chawal, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and many others.

