Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Beautiful Note With Fans On Safe Internet Day

On the occasion of Safe Internet Day, actor Ayushmann Khurrana made an attempt to make his fans aware of this significant day and how one can be a part of the noble cause making this world a better place. He recently shared a few details about Safe Internet Day on social media and all his fans praised his amazing efforts. Have a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram and see what the actor posted.

Ayushmann Khurrana on Safe Internet Day

Ayushmann Khurrana recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this cute candid photo of girls in which they all can be seen sharing a laugh together while holding a phone in hand. The Vicky Donor actor shared a beautiful message in the caption stating how the online world was presenting such a great chance for children to learn and share their ideas. He further urged his fans that on this Safe Internet Day, one should encourage children, especially girls, to explore the internet and fuel their ambitions and dreams for a promising future. He then added a hashtag stating ‘Stay Safe Online’ and even tagged UNICEF India in the caption.

Many of the fans took to Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram and stated in the comments how he was doing a great job by sharing such vital information with all his fans. Many of them even added a bunch of ‘hands down’ symbols to depict how much they loved this sweet gesture of the actor on Safe Internet Day. One of the fans even mentioned in the comments on how proud she was of him as he was doing such a great job. Rest all others dropped in heart symbols in the comments to praise his noble deed. Have a look at how the fans reacted to Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram post on Safe Internet Day.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana also shared another post in which he shared vital details about Asthma and how there has been a social stigma around the use of inhalers. He then urged the fans to join him and say yes to inhalers and mentioned how many of the asthma patients did not know anything about inhalers and the rest didn’t use it as they didn't want them to be judged. All his fans also applauded his sweet gesture and filled the comment area with love and appreciation.

