Aparshakti Khurana Calls Wife Aakriti 'his Favorite View' In Latest Instagram Post

Aparshakti Khurana has always impressed the audience with his comic timing on screen and brilliant acting skills. The Bollywood actor gains praise on Instagram as well for his casual yet stylish looks too. Read on to know about Aparshakti's latest picture with wife Aakriti Ahuja, as the two gear up for Valentine's Day.

Also Read | Aparshakti Khurana Gives Glimpse Of Him As Lord Shiva With Flip-flops From 'school Days'

Aparshakti Khurana poses with wife Aakriti Ahuja

Aparkshakti Khurana is an avid Instagram user and frequently posts pictures with his family, from film sets as well as photoshoots. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor recently took to the social media site and shared an adorable image with his wife Aakriti, where the couple looks madly in love as they look at each other. While Khurana donned a pair of beige pants with a light blue shirt, Aakriti looked pretty in a completely white outfit with a pink scarf and pink heels. Aparshakti captioned it, "Every view is my favorite view if and when it has you @aakritiAhuja â¤ï¸ #LoveLikeOurs is what sparks a light in us two. Happy and humbled to share our story with #HMIndia this Valentine’s Day." You can see his Instagram post here.

Also Read | Aparshakti Khurana Shows What Happens When You 'follow The GPS Blindly'

Aparshakti has one million followers on the social networking site and his picture with his wife received 40k likes within a few hours of posting it. A lot of people commented on his post, including his sister-in-law, Tahira Kashyap, who commented with two heart emoticons. While the majority of the commenters called the pair beautiful, others called the couple one of the cutest pairs. You can see a few of the comments below.

Also Read | Aparshakti Khurana Kick-starts Shooting For His Next Film Opposite R Madhavan

Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja's photos

Aparshakti Khurana's wife Aakriti recently turned thirty years old and the Stree actor took to the social media site to wish his wife with an adorable picture. In the photo, Aparshakti can be seen planting a kiss on Aakriti's cheek, while she smiles at the camera. Aakriti looked stunning in a golden blingy shirt with her brown-blonde hair kept open, while Khurana kept his look casual with a black t-shirt and a red cap. He captioned the picture, "Happy Dirty ThirtyðŸ˜œâ¤ï¸ @aakritiahuja" Many celebrities including Tahira Kashyap, Patralekha, Ravi Dubey, Mrunal Thakur, and others wished Aakriti on the post as well. You can see the image here.

Also Read | R Madhavan, Surveen Chawla Shooting For Netflix’s Hush-hush Project In Goa?

Also Read | Aparshakti Khurana Celebrates 6 Years Of Marriage By Posting Weddings Pics; See Here

Image Credits: Aparshakti Khurana Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.