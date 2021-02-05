Tahira Kashyap Shares Blissful Blue Images Of The Kaziranga Skies, Ayushmann Photobombs

Tahira Kashyap was completely amused by the beautiful and blissful Karizanga skies. She took to social media to post a couple of images of the skies and thus shared her excitement with fans online. Fans of the celeb were quite welcoming and they greeted Tahira with a warm welcome in the comments section. The rest of the fans reacted to the beautiful skies and praised Tahira for the wonderful pictures.

Tahira Kashyap shares blissful blue images of the Kaziranga skies

Tahira Kashyap posted two images where she can be seen at one corner of the image while the skies cover the image for the most part. She was seen posing in her awestruck avatar as she gazed upon the blue skies above her. Her blue-tinted shades with a hint of gold went well with the setting of the image. The clouds above her formed an eccentric pattern which seemed too delightful to watch. Fans loved the images shared by her and reacted to the post in the comments section. People praised her for taking the picture while some fans from Assam welcomed Tahira to their state. Fans exchanged warm pleasantries with her and the comments section was filled with positivity from her fans.

In the second image of the same post, Tahira Kashyap was seen photobombed by her husband. Ayushmann Khurrana candidly made his way into Tahira Kashyap’s frame not realising that she was taking a picture at the time. However, fans loved this cute photobomb and praised him too. The husband and wife were seen wearing all black winter outfits as per the mage. Tahira captured the skies above her on the second frame as well only to be partially blocked by Ayushmann for the second image in an adorable fashion. Ayushmann in the image was seen sporting his look from Anek, with the faded hairstyle and bearded look. The actor shared the news of him working with Anubhav Sinha once again and thus fans were delighted with that news. Therefore, seeing him once again in that look came as an absolute treat to fans of the actor.

