Aparshakti Khurana Starts Online Antakshari Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Bollywood Joins

Bollywood News

Aparshakti Khurana started an online antakshari by tagging his friends and members from the industry. Here is how Bollywood joined in the fun and games.

aparshakti khurana

The coronavirus might have separated people physically as they are supposed to maintain social distancing, but they are still united when it comes to social media. Bollywood star Aparshakti Khurana is also using his social media presence to not only entertain his fans but to also keep himself and other people in the industry busy during the coronavirus quarantine. The actor started Antakshari on his Instagram, which was slowly joined in by other actors as well.

ALSO READ | Aparshakti Khurana Pens Down Warm Note About Staying Connected Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Bollywood plays Antakshari

Aparshakti first started with the song Haye Re Haye Neend Nahin Aaye from the movie Humjoli. He also tagged Neeti Mohan, Darshan Raval, Akriti Khurana, Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jonita Gandhi and asked them to sing with the next letter. This slowly and steadily started spreading across many celebrities. Aparshakti shared a video of Arjun Kapoor singing Ek Garam Chaaye Ki Pyali. 

ALSO READ | Aparshakti Khurana Introspects About 'bright Side Of Pandemic', Pens Down Heartfelt Poetry

Ananya Pandey also joined the game and fun and sang a song from her own film Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Dheeme Dheeme. She also wrote in the caption that she forgot the letter she was given so she started afresh. Parineeti Chopra beautifully lent her voice to Tu Hi Re from Bombay. Karishma Tanna also accepted the challenge and sang Mera Mann Kyun Tumhe Chahe from the movie Mann.

ALSO READ | Aparshakti Khurana Has An Apt Reply When Quizzed About Choosing Between Career And Family

Other actors, singers and members of the entertainment industry became a part of this online antakshari. As per an article in a leading daily, these include Shashank Khaitan, Amar Kaushik, Mudassar Aziz, Badshah, Lisa Mishra, Parampara Thakur, Maithili Thakur, RJ Rahul Makin, Rj Alok, Huma Quereshi, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Nupur Sanon, Pranutan Bahl, Mukesh Chhabra, Jay Samuel, and Ishaan Khattar. The Bollywood stars showed that tough times can be dealt with with a smile.

ALSO READ | Aparshakti Khurana Says He Hasn't Yet Signed 'Rashmi Rocket', Is In Talks With The Makers

ALSO READ | Aparshakti Khurana's 'Nawab' New Poster Has Him Bond Well With His Pet; See Pic

(Source: Aparshakti Khurrana Instagram)

 

 

