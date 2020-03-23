Aparshakti Khurana Pens Down Warm Note About Staying Connected Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Social media has witnessed many Bollywood celebs coming forward in the wake of coronavirus to spread awareness about the situation. Many Bollywood celebs are motivating others to spend their process of quarantining productively. Recently, Aparshakti Khurana was seen sharing a beautiful poem to inspire fans.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture of himself with a beautiful caption. The post features Aparshakti Khurana shedding light on the positive aspect of the global crisis. He mentioned how human beings were part of a rat race and how people barely had time for themselves. Though quarantining has made everyone’s lives slower, it has also given everyone opportunities to spend time with their loved ones and themselves.

Aparshakti Khurana’s poem talks about how long it has been that everyone has enjoyed with ease and has slept in peace. However, now that the process has become slower, every individual has time to introspect. His post further reveals how humans are the most intelligent species on the planet and the solution to deal with this crisis will be out soon. However, until the solution comes out, Aparshakti Khurana has urged everyone to stay connected and protected.

Have a look at Aparshakti Khurana’s post here:

Previously, Anushka Sharma was seen posting about healing during the crisis situation by sharing a motivational quote on her Instagram. Even the Baaghi 3 star Tiger Shroff shared the positive aspect of quarantining amid the coronavirus outbreak. Aparshakti Khurana’s sister-in-law Tahira Kashyap also shared how the elderly need to protect during this crisis situation by dedicating a painting to her mother. The painting was made by Tahira Kashyap while quarantining have a look at it here:

