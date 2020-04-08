Aparshakti Khurana Speaks About Current Crisis, Says 'Let's Come Out As Better Humans'

Actor Aparshakti Khurana spoke about the current situation of the country. He shared how he feels about being under lockdown and also how he keeps himself busy. Aparshakti Khurana strongly feels that the nationwide 21-day lockdown will hopefully make us better human beings.

Aparshakti Khurana speaks about the pandemic that brought the world together

Aparshakti recently said that a couple of months back, the capital was burning and that maybe we needed a pandemic to bring us back together. He added that people have learnt a lesson in a hard way and he hopes the COVID-19 lockdown brings the necessary change in all of us. Aparshakti Khurana, in his interview, also added that he wishes everyone comes out of this crisis as better versions of themselves.

Speaking about how he stays motivated indoors, he added that he has always been a foodie and wanted to learn how to cook what he eats. He said that he has been taking cooking lessons and made two dishes, kale channe and butter chicken so far. Aparshakti Khurana’s househelp, Shiva, has been helping him brush his cooking skills. He also thanked technology as he takes online narrations from there.

Aparshakti Khurana also spoke about reconnecting with his old school friends and family during the COVID-19 lockdown. He added that quarantine has given him some time to decompress from his busy schedule. He said that his wife would complain to him about not giving enough time so right now the small pause is helping him spend time with her.

He added that he called up one of his school friends after 14 years and took his mother’s number for the recipe of pickle. One of his friends from the UK also made a WhatsApp group and added the entire batch in a week’s time. Aparshakti Khurana said that out of the 90, 74 are in the group and it is really nostalgic.

On the work front, the actor is prepping up for the lead role in the movie Helmet. Directed by Satram Ramani, the movie will also feature Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in the lead roles.

