First Episode Of 'Lockdown Laughter' Featuring Aparshakti Khurana & His Wife Released

In this time of Lockdown, Jio Studios has come up with a new series titled Lockdown Laughter. In this series, Bollywood stars will be seen in interacting with the host remotely from their houses. The first episode of the series was released today. Here is all you should know about Lockdown Laughter.

Read Also | 'Never Have I Ever' Dancer Joya Kazi Opens Up About 'Nagada Sang Dhol' Dance Sequence

Lockdown Laughter first episode released:

Lockdown Laughter's first episode has been released on YouTube on May 5, 2020. The first episode of Lockdown Laughter featured a Bollywood couple Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja. Both were seen interacting with Gunjan Utreja.

This segment of the show was called Chalk and Cheese with Gunjan Utreja and is quite funny. In the 17-minute long episode, the couple was seen playing several games that will make you laugh. Take a look at the video here to know more about it.

Read Also | Esha Gupta Shares A New Poster Of 'RejectX2' & Reveals The Release Date; Details Here

At the start of the episode, the host Gunjan Utreja was seen interacting with the couple. First, he talked about what each of them learnt to cook in this time of lockdown. Aakriti Ahuja was seen making Dhokla and also shared a picture. After which he revealed that they were hoping to play games on the show and what all the points they acquire will be combined and multiplied by 100 and then it will be given to her the charity 'Jus Like That' for COVID-19 relief. After this, they started playing the games.

Read Also | Lockdown Cooking: Netflix Comes Up With Hilarious Sacred Games Memes; Check Out

The first game Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja played that was called copycat and this game was very funny. It was because the answers they wrote were very different and did not match. Both of them lost the game and did not gain a point but they were gifted 10 points each. After this, they played a translation game, among others.

Read Also | This Is How The Cast Of 'Mirzapur 2' Would Look If The Show Was Made In Hollywood

Jio Studios have teamed up with several stars to bringing daily quarantine content.

Wake up to fresh doses of laughter everyday with #LockdownLaughter by Jio Studios & get entertained with 60+ short format fun videos assuring whirlwind ride this #lockdown. Enjoy your favourite artists in entertaining avatars,with something for everyone here #outnow @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/K5FT2POeZP — Jio Studios (@jiostudios) May 5, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.