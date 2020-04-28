Aparshakti Khurana's Latest Song 'Teri Yaari' Wins Hearts, Fans Call It 'beautiful'

Aparshakti Khurana's latest song has taken the social media by storm amid COVID-19 lockdown. The song is titled as Teri Yaari and features a never-ending bond between three friends. The song is voiced by Millind Gaba, Aparshakti Khurana, and King Kaazi. Read on to know more about what fans have to say about this song:

Audience reactions to Aparshakti's song Teri Yaari

Aparshakti Khurrana's latest song Teri Yaari has garnered over one hundred and four thousand likes on YouTube within a day of its upload. Fans are loving this song and are all hearts about it. Actor Varun Dhawan also took to his official social media handle to show his support for his friend Aparshakti Khurrana.

Fans on YouTube are flooding the song's comment section. A fan by the name Mr Jester said, "Yeh Lockdown ke baad pehele sath mai machayenge... fir kaam toh hota rahge." A fan by the YouTube handle name Suuuyoggg said, "teri meri yaari fir aaur kya chahiye."

A song for the best friends, #TeriYaari, streaming now on all music platforms.🎧 pic.twitter.com/BP6ahsrtCp — TSeries (@TSeries) April 28, 2020

Fan reactions

after long time he is releasing a self written One , guess last was Yaara Teri Yaari ##SaariKiSaariReturns https://t.co/HmUmsmqH4z — #SaariKiSaari2.0 (AbhayDZ) (@AbhayDrdz) April 25, 2020

@Thekingkazi1 is not only a great singer but also a dedicated healthcare professional in New Jersey USA. He dedicates his upcoming song, #TeriYaari with @themillind and @Aparshakti to all his healthcare friends,… https://t.co/i57zWaLiDV — AhmarEjaz (@AhmarEjaz1) April 27, 2020

Beautiful Song #TeriYaari

"A Sweet Friendship Refreshes The Soul"

Missing My Friends during Lockdown N Dis Is Perfect Lockdown Song By Supertalented #Aparshakti ..

Guys do Watch🙏 — Monali (@Monali252) April 28, 2020

