Kriti Sanon Opens Up About The Time When Relatives Warned Her Against Bollywood

Kriti Sanon recently opened up about her early days in Bollywood and how she struggled to enter in Bollywood. She also talked about how she had to deal with societal judgement.

Kriti Sanon talks about societal judgment

According to reports, Kriti Sanon recently talked to a leading entertainment portal where she opened up about how she was discouraged by her close relatives when she stated that she wanted to be an actor. She had to face societal judgement and face people who tried to demotivate her. She also spoke about how she was replaced by a star kid.

Sanon said that there was a point in her life when she had just thought of coming to Mumbai and try to bag a role in the films. She further stated that there were few relatives and friends who felt that it would not work out for her and even said that the ‘industry’ is not a good place. People told her about how a lot of struggling actors exist in Bollywood and how it could hamper her life. Few even suggested that she will have trouble getting married if she goes ahead with this gig.

The Heropanti actor then said that the same people, who earlier discouraged her, are now really proud of her and are happy to see her being a successful actor. They now talk properly with her and do not try to demotivate her. She further stated that she had never thought of becoming an actor as she was an engineer and she had never thought of ‘this space’ at all.

For the unversed, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Mimi, Heropanti 2, Second Innings, Bachchan Pandey, and Housefull 5. Heropanti 2 is a remake of a 2021 Korean action film titled A Company Man and will be directed by Ahmed Khan. It will also feature Tiger Shroff in the lead role. The film is in the pre-production phase and nothing much has been revealed about it yet.

