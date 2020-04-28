Sunny Leone Nails The Tongue-twister Challenge By Varun Sharma; Watch

Sunny Leone and Varun Sharma were recently seen together in a hilarious video. In the video, Sharma was seen giving Leone a unique challenge, which the Ragini MMS actor pulled off as per Sharma. Read more:

ALSO READ | American Idol Judge Katy Perry Dresses Up As A 'Hand Sanitizer Bottle' To Spread Awareness

Sunny Leone gets a tongue-twister challenge

Sunny Leone and Varun Sharma were recently seen together in a video that was posted by Sharma on his social media handle. In the video, Sharma gives the Ek Paheli Leela actor a tongue-twister challenge. The video is captioned as "Areeeeee Dub Dub Dubai Dubeeeeyyy🤪🤓 @sunnyleone." Here is the video, where Sunny Leone pulls of the tongue-twister:

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha And Others Featured In A 'time Machine' Post; See Pics

The duo was previously seen together on April 26, 2020. Varun Sharma, who will be next seen sharing the big screen with Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in a comedy horror film titled Roohi Afzana, was seen as a guest on Leone's talk show Locked Up With Sunny. It took place on her official social media handle at 2.30 pm. Sunny Leone had posted a photo about the with the caption "Are you ready for some funny Gupshup!! We have the Choocha a.k.a @fukravarun joining us on @lockedupwithsunny at 2.30 pm IST as we try bringing you a little smile while #LockedUp. 😷 #LockedUpWithSunny brought to you by @starstruckbysl 💄 #SunnyLeone."

ALSO READ | Subhash Ghai Opens Up About Original 'Khalnayak' Cast And Its Possible Sequel

ALSO READ | Jatin Sarna Expresses Disappointment For His Role Being Cut Short In 'Bamfaad'



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.