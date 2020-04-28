'Teri Yaari' Song: Aparshakti Khurana's Tale Of True Friendship Is Heartwarming; Watch

It looks like Aparshakti Khurana is following in the footsteps of his elder brother, Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known to be a man of multiple talents. Ayushmann's passion for singing is no secret and now, younger brother Aparshakti too seems to have decided to channel his inner singer yet again. He recently collaborated with Milind Gaba and King Kaazi to release the 'Dosti anthem of 2020' titled Teri Yaari. Before, Teri Yaari, Aparshakti had collaborated with Neeti Mohan last year for the song Kudiye Ni.

Aparshakti Khurana's 'Teri Yaari' is out now

Aparshakti Khurana has added yet another song in his kitty as a singer after Kudiye Ni which released last year. Recently, Aparshakti collaborated with the sensational Punjabi singer Milind Gaba and the singer-songwriter King Kaazi for the 'Dosti Anthem of 2020' titled Teri Yaari.

Teri Yaari is based on the lives of three friends and their togetherness. Its music video also depicts how time flies by, but the best of friends always stick together like a family. The storyline of the song revolves around Aparshakti Khurana's marriage in the music video and how his friends, Milind Gaba and King Kaazi stick by his side through thick and thin. The music video of the song has already got a thumbs up from Varun Dhawan as he recently took to his Instagram stories to post a clip from the video and captioned it, "Check on my yaars yari. My fav paaji".

The song was released today, i.e. April 28, 2020, by T-Series, on their official YouTube channel. Teri Yaari song is sung by Aparshakti, Milind and King Kaazi, its lyrics are penned by Millind Gaba, King Kaazi, Viruss, and Stylish Singh. Furthermore, the music of Teri Yaari is composed by Music MG while the music video of the song is directed by Navjit Buttar.

Check out the full music video of 'Teri Yaari' below:

