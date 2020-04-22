Aparshakti Khurana Wins Heart With This Adorable Wish For Niece Varushka On Her Birthday

Ayushmann Khurrana's daughter Varushka celebrated her sixth birthday on April 21, 2020. On account of Varushka's birthday, her uncle Aparshakti Khurana took a trip down the memory lane and posted an adorable photo of him holding her as a child. Check out Aparshakti Khurana's post here:

Also read: Aparshakti Khurana pens down warm note about staying connected amid COVID-19 outbreak

Aparshakti Khurana's post

In the post, actor Aparshakti Khurana could be seen holding baby Varushka as he poses in from of the camera. Aparshakti adorably wished her niece on her birthday with the caption: 'Happy Bdayyyyy Varushkuuuu❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️'. Both Aparshakti and baby Varushka were all smiles as they posed for the camera. The post received a lot of love from fans who were quick to react with heart emojis in the comment section.

Also read: Aparshakti Khurana sees hope after lockdown; says 'no one will take anything for granted'

On the other hand, on Varushka's birthday, parents Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap used paper for decoration and celebrated indoors as they could not head out due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Ayushmann took to his Instagram and shared an adorable family photo with a heartfelt caption. Check it out below:

Also read: Aparshakti Khurana speaks about current crisis, says 'Let's come out as better humans'

Tahira Kashyap, on the other hand, posted a 2-minute-long video in which they were seen making the decorations using recycled papers. In the video, Ayushmann-Tahira's kids Virajveer and Varushka could be seen painting old newspapers to create decorations. They also made a banner with the name Varushka written over it for her sixth birthday celebrations. The video received a lot of love from fans and celebrities alike. Celebrity Dancer Shakti Mohan and Divya Khosla Kumar also left adorable birthday wishes under Tahira's video. Check out the video below:

Also read: Aparshakti Khurana says it's unethical to compete with brother Ayushmann Khurrana

Also read: Aparshakti Khurana shares his coronavirus learning, says he's become 'namastey person'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.