Aparshakti Khurrana Digs Out Throwback Pic Of 'huge Snapback' Days From Childhood Album

Aparshakti Khurrana recently posted an adorable picture of himself from his younger days. The actor appears to be wearing a cool cap as he poses for the camera. Fans loved seeing this adorable throwback post and complimented Aparshakti for it. Several stars also commented on this picture as they were thrilled to see Aparshakti Khurrana in a younger quirkier avatar.

Aparshakti Khurrana's throwback to his childhood days

Also Read | Aparshakti Khurana Misses 'Chandigarh Sky' As He Heads Back To Mumbai; See Post

The actor can be seen in a blue polo t-shirt as he poses for the camera. His oversized snapback cap, too, does not go unmissable as it covers a portion of the frame. Aparshakti Khurana can be seen giving wide-eyes smile and thus fans found the picture to be quite adorable. The actor shared the picture and added a caption stating that the picture uploaded is a throwback of himself and his huge snapback.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana & Aparshakti Khurana's Net Worth Proves That They Are Ruling Bollywood

Fans marvelled at the amazing picture featuring the younger self of the actor. Aparshakti Khurrana’s brother Ayushmann also commented on the picture leaving hearts for his brother. A lot of fans adored this moment between the two and praised them for their bonding. A number of other stars too commented on the picture calling Aparshakti cute in his younger days. They also commented how on point his fashion sense was despite being quite young in age. Fans posted a number of positive comments, with many calling him cute.

Also Read | Aparshakti Khurrana And Kartik Aaryan's Friendship Makes For Perfect Comic Timing Onscreen

On the work front, fans have been waiting eagerly to watch Aparshakti Khurrana back in action on the big screen. According to a number of portals, the actor will be seen next in Helmet that has been directed by Satram Ramani. The film will feature Aparshakti Khurrana, Pranutan Bahl, and Abhishek Banerjee. The cast line up is what makes fans eager to watch the movie. The date for this film hasn’t been revealed yet. Aparshakti Khurrana will also be seen in the Asish Aryan directed film Kanpuriye. He will be seen with Harshita Gaur in the film. Divyendu Sharma will also be seen in the film playing a pivotal role.

Also Read | Aparshakti Khurana And Pranutan To Star Together In Satram Ramani's 'Helmet'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.