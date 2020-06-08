Apart From 'TKSS', Bharti Singh Has Featured In THESE Movies As Well

Bharti Singh, the popular Indian comedian has won the hearts of her fans with her amazing comic timing. Bharti Singh’s aura and charm have made her a popular character on The Kapil Sharma Show. But did you know that apart from starring in this popular comedy TV show, Bharti has also worked in some Hindi and Punjabi movies? So, let’s take a look at Bharti Singh’s film career below-

Apart from TKSS, Bharti Singh has appeared in these movies-

Khiladi 786

Khiladi 786 released in the year 2012. It was an action-comedy film. Helmed by Ashish R Mohan, the film starred Akshay Kumar and Asin playing the lead roles. The film, Khiladi 786 also features Himesh Reshammiya, Mithun Chakraborty, Raj Babbar, Bharti Singh and Mukesh Rishi in the supporting roles. The film, Khiladi 786 has the comedian Bharti Singh playing the character of Milli.

Jatt & Juliet 2

It is difficult to find a Punjabi person who has not watched this quirky comedy film. The film helmed by Anurag Singh, stars popular actor and singer, Diljit Dosanjh along with Neeru Bajwa. This film is a classic comedy, which is just unmissable for a comedy lover. It also went on to become the highest-grossing Punjabi film ever. Jatt & Juliet 2 is the second instalment in the series of Jatt & Juliet film, and the first film was also a super hit. Bharti Singh was also a part of this 2013 blockbuster Punjabi film and played the role of Preet.

Mundeyan Ton Bachke Rahin

Mundeyan Ton Bachke Rahin is a 2014 release. It is a Punjabi romantic comedy film helmed by Navinder Kirpal Singh. The film stars Roshan Prince, Jassi Gill, Simran Kaur Mundi, Sunny Gill, Bharti Singh and Anshu (Preeto) Sawhney. The film, Mundeyan Ton Bachke Rahin is rom-com that revolves around the life of two best friends, Roshan Prince & Jassi Gill who got their hearts broken at the age of 13 in school. And after that, they vow to never fall in love again but instead make girls fall in love with them and break their hearts.

Sanam Re

Sanam Re released in the year 2016 and was a romantic drama. The film was directed by Divya Khosla Kumar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Ajay Kapoor. Sanam Re features Pulkit Samrat and Yami Gautam as the lead roles, along with Urvashi Rautela and Rishi Kapoor in the crucial supporting role. Bharti Singh also made her appearance in the film in the role of Babyji.

