Bharti Singh Pens Hilarious Note For 'partner-in-crime' Krushna Abhishek On His Birthday

Bharti Singh has a quirky wish for her co-star Krushna Abhishek. The comedian recently shared a series of pictures from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to wish Krushna. Bharti Singh also wrote a heartfelt note for him.

Bharti Singh shared three pictures with Krushna Abhishek. In the first picture, she is seen posing with Krushna in their getup for The Kapil Sharma Show. Bharti Singh is seen wearing an ethnic ensemble with nose pin and open hair. The next two pictures are stills from their performances during The Kapil Sharma Show. In both these pictures, Krushna Abhishek is seen in his feminine character which he is most recognised for in the show. Bharti Singh also penned an adorable post for Krushna Abhishek's birthday, she wrote, “happy birthday my best partner 🥰#kissu mere bhi ye jaldi se corona khatam ho jae toh tumhare paise se party karege😂😂😂 #bro #bdayboy #love #partnerincrime #stayhome #staysafe”

Also Read| Kapil Sharma to Bharti Singh: Look at what 'TKSS' cast members are upto during lockdown

Also Read| Bharti Singh is spreading laughter amidst lockdown through her hilarious TikTok videos

In an interview with a leading news daily, comedian Bharti Singh spoke about her family plans with her husband, Harsh Limbachya, and revealed that they had to delay their plans to become parents due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Speaking about the same, Bharti Singh mentioned that she and Harsh wanted to try for a baby this year, however, they had to put the brakes on these plans, as the cases recorded in the country continue to surge. Adding to the same, Bharti Singh remarked that she doesn’t want to take any chances and revealed that she can’t plan a baby at such circumstances.

Also Read| Bharti Singh on her bond with Kapil Sharma: 'We're like brother & sister'

Bharti Singh said that it is very risky to visit the hospital in these times. Furthermore, she revealed that she is planning to have a baby next year, as she doesn’t wish to put a baby’s life under risk. If the reports are to be believed, Bharti Singh and Harsh met and fell in love on the sets of Sony TV’s Comedy Circus. The couple dated for nearly seven years after they tied the knot on December 3, 2017. Bharti Singh also supported popular producer and TV personality, JD Majethia's online portal launch to support people affected by the novel coronavirus in the country. As per reports, the online portal raises money by giving fans a chance to meet their favourite TV celebrity.

Also Read| Archana Puran Singh virtually teaches Bharti Singh how to shape eyebrows at home | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.