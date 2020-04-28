Bharti Singh Reveals She Had A Difficult Childhood As Her Family Battled Poverty

Bharti Singh recently spoke to a leading daily about the struggles she had to go through as a child. She spoke about her dislike for the sewing machine as she would see her mother work day and night on it to make ends meet. She also spoke about her childhood which was spent in poverty while her mother and sisters worked to provide for a roof over their heads.

Bharti Singh on having a difficult childhood

Bharti Singh recently spoke to a leading daily about how difficult her childhood was. She shed some light upon having three siblings while her mother was the only working member of the family. She said that her mother used to work at a factory before Bharti Singh was successful in the line of comedy. She also revealed that she found the sound of sewing machines extremely disturbing as her mother would carry some work home and Bharti would see how hard she had to work. Bharti Singh had earlier spoken about poverty in her family while she was growing up as her mother and siblings worked for basic amenities. She had also revealed that she opted for acting due to the financial issues in her family. People did not believe in her when she took a call to make a career in Mumbai but now, the same people approach her for career advice for their children.

Read Wardha Nadiadwala Says Memories Of Divya Bharti Continue To Be A Part Of Her Family’s Life

Also read Sajid Nadiadwala Still Has Divya Bharti's Last Touched Perfume, Reveals Wife Warda

Bharti Singh’s “Hum Tum Aur Quarantine”

Bharti Singh has recently been doing a series of fun videos which she calls Hum Tum Aur Quarantine. She can be seen making funny videos to entertain her followers amidst the ongoing COVID 19 lockdown. In one of the videos, she can be seen breaking into a Shayari but then giving it a hilarious twist. Bharti Singh can be seen talking about being stuck at home but not having a way out in the video posted.

Image Courtesy: Bharti Singh Instagram

Read Comedian Bharti Singh Makes Varun Dhawan Blush, Says Her Niece Is Jealous Of Natasha Dalal

Also read Bharti Singh & Hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa Share What They Miss The Most Amid Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.