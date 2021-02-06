'Apne 2' Makers In Talks With 'Creed' Fame International Boxing Trainers For Karan Deol

Dharmendra announced the sequel to his 2007 sports drama film Apne, in November 2020. The sports drama which had featured Dharmendra along with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol emerged as a hit film in India as well as abroad. Apne 2 will feature the three Deols in the second instalment as well, with Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol joining Apne 2 cast. Karan Deol made his debut in Bollywood with the film Pal Pal Dil ke Pass, directed by his father Sunny Deol. As per reports by Pinkvilla, Karan Deol will be essaying the role of a boxer in the film.

Karan Deol to be trained by international boxers

Karan Deol will soon start the preparation of his film and close sources inform that international trainers will be roped in to help Karan with his boxing lessons. They also informed that Apne 2 makers are in talks with boxing trainers that worked on Creed and Ali to train Karan Deol for Apne 2. Anthony Martins had worked on Creed, while Darrell Foster had worked on Ali and either of the two might come on board to help Karan with the training. Karan will be trained well before he starts shooting for the film, which is expected to roll after April.

Since the makers are yet to get in touch with the international trainers, Karan has been making most of his time and has already started training, as mentioned in one of his Instagram posts. Directed by Ryan Coogler, Creed was released in the year 2015 and starred actors Michael B Jordan and Sylvester Stallone. The film Ali, starring Will Smith was a 2001 biographical drama based on the life of boxer Muhammad Ali. Sunny Deol has taken it to social media to announce his upcoming project.

Along with the post, Sunny Deol wrote in the caption, "Babaji ke aashirwaad aur aapke pyaar ki wajah se Aaj hum vapas ek sath Nazar aayenge. Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. #Apne2, in cinemas Diwali 2021.” Actors Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol will be reprising their original roles from the film Apne. While Apne 2 cast will introduce Karan Deol in a different role, the movie will be shot in Punjab and London.

