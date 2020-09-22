Sylvester Stallone’s Mother And Astrologer Jackie Stallone Passes Away At 98

Sylvester Stallone's mother, Jackie Stallone has passed away at the age of 98. A source close to the Stallone family has revealed to TMZ that Jackie has recently passed away even though the cause of her death remains unknown. She now leaves behind, Sylvester along with her husband Stephen Marcus Levine, her youngest son, Frank who is 70 years of age along with some grandchildren.

Jackie Stallone was the creator of GLOW

The renowned astrologer shared Sylvester and Frank with her late ex-husband Frank Stallone Sr. Jackie was also mother to the late actor, Toni D'Alto who had passed away at the age of 48 after her battle with cancer in the year 2012. Jackie had shared Toni with her ex-husband Anthony Filiti. Apart from being a popular astrologer, Jackie was also the creator and trainer of GLOW which stands for Gorgeous Girls Of Wrestling. The TV show from Las Vegas ran for five years during the 1980s. She was known to have a fondness for fitness and encouraging women to explore the athletic sphere.

Jackie was born as Jacqueline Frances and had run away from home at the age of 15, and worked as an aerialist soon after that in the Ringling Brothers Barnum as well as the Bailey's The Greatest Show On Earth. She had also become the first woman to have a daily show on weight-lifting and exercise in Washington, DC. Jackie had also opened her all-female gym called Barbella's. She also appeared in the popular Richard Simmons Silver Foxes exercise tapes wherein she provided workout tips for senior citizens.

Jackie Stallone studied astrology for many years

However, she became extremely passionate about astrology later. She had also penned the popular book titled Star Power: An Astrological Guide to Super Success which had got published in the year 1989. Jackie went on to master the art of astrology for many years under some renowned astrologers which also included some students of the legendary astrologer, Evangeline Adams. She also worked towards astrology getting credited as a subject in many schools and colleges. She had also appeared as a contestant in the reality show, Celebrity Big Brother in the year 2005 wherein she had also met her former daughter-in-law Brigette Neilsen.

