Apple CEO Tim Cook Enjoys DC Vs KKR IPL Match, Snapped In Stands With Sonam Kapoor

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple Inc, is in India for the launch of the company's two stores in Mumbai and New Delhi respectively. He took time out to watch the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in the National Capital on Thursday. The Apple CEO was accompnied by Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja as they watched the match live from the stands and cheered for the two sides at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

In pictures shared on social media, Cook, Sonam and Ahuja could be spotted in the VIP stands, as they got a good glimpse of the game. The Apple CEO wore a black polo neck T-shirt with blue denim. He also held a champagne glass in his hand and seemed to be having fun as he enjoyed the euphoric crowd reaction to every important moment in the game.

Sonam Kapoor shares photos with Tim Cook and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor took to social media and shared some candid moments of her, Anand and Tim Cook from the stands. The Veere Di Wedding actress wore a white salwar suit with a yellow dupatta over her shoulders. She tied her hair in a bun and accessorized her look with jhumka earrings. Sonam Kapoor captioned her post on Twitter, "#TimCook and entire @apple team - we hope you’ve had a lovely stay here and leave encouraged and positive on Apple’s outlook in the country. We’re so grateful for the care and attention you’ve given to creating your signature world class experience here. @anandahuja (sic)."

#TimCook and entire @apple team - we hope you’ve had a lovely stay here and leave encouraged and positive on Apple’s outlook in the country. We’re so grateful for the care and attention you’ve given to creating your signature world class experience here. 🙏 cc @anandahuja pic.twitter.com/9JKYaWkuWU — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 20, 2023

Delhi Capitals eyed their first win in the IPL 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Till now they have lost five out of five matches and are also placed at the bottom of the points table. This was match number 28 of the ongoing IPL.