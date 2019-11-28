"Apun Hi Bhagwan Hai," Line From Sacred Games Is Not Nawazuddin's Favorite

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most acclaimed actors in all of Bollywood. The actor is currently aspiring to become an artist who is recognised worldwide and has already achieved some acclaim with a global audience. Nawazuddin was also recently felicitated at various international film festivals. Recently, Nawazuddin gave an interview to a reporter from New York. In the interview, Nawazuddin spoke in length about how he felt knowing that his works had garnered worldwide appeal. He also talked about why his characters resonated with audiences.

When asked if he knew how popular his work was worldwide

Nawazuddin replied by saying that while he knew people abroad saw his films, he felt that the mass appeal of Sacred Games was perhaps higher, probably due to the character of Ganesh Gaitonde. He initially did not know how popular Sacred Games was, he slowly discovered that his show had gained worldwide appeal and that people liked his character. He revealed that even Paulo Coelho wrote to him about it, which was a special moment for the actor. He added that it felt good to know that people from other countries appreciated his work.

When asked about what made his characters resonate with global audiences and filmmakers

Nawazuddin started off his answer by saying that many people and young filmmakers want to see experimental cinema. He added that all good films do not do well at the box office but they do gain worldwide recognition. He said that a well-made film never dies and a good job never goes unnoticed.

Nawazuddin also said that he was constantly asked to say the Bhagwan dialogue from Sacred Games. He said that he was made to say the dialogue so many times that he was now bored of it. He added that he did not think he did a good job of delivering the dialogue. However, the line was loved by people. On the contrary, Nawazuddin loved his dialogue from Manto but that line did not gain as much mass appeal. He said that those Urdu lines were probably too hard to emulate, which is why they did not catch on.

