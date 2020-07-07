Mahira Sharma Reveals She Was Replaced In Three Shows Due To Favoritism And Nepotism

One of the former Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Mahira Sharma opened up about nepotism prevalent in the small screen industry. The actor shed light on how she too faced it initially and was replaced in three shows despite all the approvals. She further talked about how she dealt with it and shared her experience in the industry.

Mahira Sharma in an interview with a leading media portal talked about how she became a victim of favouritism in the industry. The actor told the media portal that she made her acting debut in the year 2016 from the show Y.A.R.O. Ka Tashan in which she was well-liked by fans. She told the portal that for Y.A.R.O. she gave three auditions after which she got the show.

However, post the show, she was signed for three shows but was replaced due to favouritism. Mahira Sharma revealed that for one show, she had shot the promotion but was replaced after that. For another show, she had signed the show but was replaced post that.

For the third show, Mahira told the media portal, she had gone to the sets and met with people. But was replaced from the third show too as the channel recommended someone else for her character. Mahira further talked about how she dealt with the favouritism and nepotism.

The actor revealed to a media portal that for a while she thought that maybe it was not in her destiny. She told the portal that she assumed that the people who got the parts must have been working hard for a longer time. Mahira told the portals that she decided to work hard as well and get work.

The media portal asked Mahira Sharma about her opinion on nepotism. The actor responded saying that nepotism exists everywhere. She further said that if someone is working at someplace, they tend to get biased towards people who are close to them.

Mahira Sharma had made her acting debut with a television show called Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan. Post which, she became an instant sensation. The actor was then seen in shows like Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kundali Bhagya, and Naagin. She has been seen in several music videos.

Image credits: Mahira Sharma instagram

