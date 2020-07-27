Apurva Asrani Slams Depiction Of Sushant's Self-musings As 'insane' In 2017; 'Do Read'

Apurva Asrani took to his Twitter handle and criticised an article in a now-defunct publication. He shared an article from the year 2017 where a publication was mocking the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The filmmaker has been calling out media portals for writing blind items about celebrities ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The filmmaker has been raising awareness about mental health and depression as well.

Apurva Asrani shared a snapshot of Sushant Singh Rajput’s tweet from the year 2017. In that tweet, late actor Sushant had shared an article written on him. The article was published in a newspaper.

In the article, the publication had compiled several tweets by Sushant Singh Rajput and had mocked him for the same. The article was titled “Decoding Sushant’s tweets”. Sushant Singh Rajput shared the article and had written in his tweet, “Your attempt to mock me is appreciated but in doing so you are also claiming Sartre, Escher & Joel were bullsh***** all their lives. (credits were given) Ouch!”

Source: Screenshot of Sushant Singh Rajput Twitter

Apurva Asrani questions how a publication was calling SSR 'insane'

In the article, at several places, the publication had 'questioned' Sushant's 'sanity'. The publication had done it in a tone that expressed that his tweets were too complicated to understand for a ‘normal person’. In an attempt to mock the actor, the publication went ahead and spun all quotes he had tweeted.

Apurva Asrani shed light on the matter. He explained in his tweet that in 2017, a newspaper had compiled brilliant quotes from SSR & 'spun' them all to make him seem insane. Apurva urged his fans to read the quotes and how the publication has spun them around.

Sushant Singh Rajput: To cure a sane man is way more difficult than curing ones own insanity.



DNA Aftr hrs: Clearly MR Rajput, tweets like these are making us question your sanity.



In 2017, DNA compiled brilliant quotes from SSR & spun them all to make him seem insane. Do read. pic.twitter.com/kkusmJF7Oi — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) July 27, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide:

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra house on June 14th. The actor died by suicide and left his fans devastated. His demise gave way to open discussion of mental health and depression and later, topics like nepotism came under the spotlight again.

Sushant Singh Rajput last film

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film released on July 24th on Hotstar Disney plus. Dil Bechara is an official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood movie, The Fault In Our Stars. This, in turn, is based on a novel of the same title by John Green. The plot revolves around two terminally ill youngsters who understand loss and pain at such a young age. The ominous beginning of Dil Bechara's trailer says it all that this love story will be far from a happy one. However, in the short period of time, they manage to have a whirlwind romance which also lands them on the streets of Paris.

Dil Bechara casts Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi as the two star-crossed lovers, Manny and Kizie Basu respectively. The movie also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee and Saif Ali Khan in important roles. Dil Bechara is helmed by debut director Mukesh Chhabra and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios. The music has been composed by AR Rahman.

