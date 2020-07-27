'Dil Bechara' Will Always Remain Bittersweet And Be Etched In My Heart: Swastika Mukherjee

Swastika Mukherjee has shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of her latest film, Dil Bechara. The actor wrote a heartfelt note and expressed gratitude towards everyone who made the movie a success. Swastika shared a series of pictures where the actors can be seen dressed in their characters and in a few pictures, the crew of the film has also been captured on camera. The pictures are doing the rounds on the internet.

Swastika Mukherjee shares BTS from Dil Bechara sets

Swastika Mukherjee took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "A journey that will always remain bittersweet and etched in my heart. To making new relationships and memories. Dear Life, Thank you for everything. My beloved audience, Gratitude". The actor also remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the post. The actor wrote, "Sushant, I wish and I can only wish you are watching along with the other stars..."

Dil Bechara IMDb rating

Dil Bechara has received over 78,400 ratings on IMDb so far. Dil Bechara has gained a 9.5/10 review on IMDb and the movie has been receiving only positive reviews so far. Elated fans shared their views on social media simultaneously while streaming the movie on OTT platforms. Several fans of Sushant Singh Rajput seemed to have enjoyed watching the late actor make his last entry in a film. Others seemed overwhelmed by the special tribute of the filmmakers for the late actor.

Dil Bechara is an official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood movie, The Fault In Our Stars. This, in turn, is based on a novel of the same name by John Green. The story revolves around two terminally ill youngsters who understand loss and pain at such a young age. The ominous beginning of Dil Bechara's trailer says it all that this love story will be far from a happy one. However, in the short period of time, they manage to have a whirlwind romance which also lands them on the streets of Paris.

Dil Bechara stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi as the two star-crossed lovers, Manny and Kizie Basu respectively. The movie also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee and Saif Ali Khan in important roles. Dil Bechara is helmed by debut director Mukesh Chhabra and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios. The music has been composed by AR Rahman.

Image Credits: Swastika Mukherjee facebook

