Neena Gupta Says 'Invest In Friends' While Talking On Sushant Singh Rajput's Passing Away

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left the film fraternity in a state of shock. Celebrities are coming forward and reaching out to their fans to talk about their mental health issues and seek help from others. Recently, Neena Gupta posted a video on Instagram re-emphasizing the importance of 'talking it out' with friends, says "invest in friends".

In the one minute 24-second long Instagram video, Neena Gupta talked about reaching out to others rather than facing one's problems in life alone. She also re-emphasised the need to talk and discuss matters with friends. Adding a caption to the video, she wrote, "Mujhe toh yehi lagta hai..".

In Neena Gupta's Instagram video, she said that people used to ask her if she was crazy to share everything with everyone, including her "private baatein". But Neena then questioned what was wrong if she did so and there was nothing private in today's world as it is. She also added that no one would take advantage of their secrets and private matters rather they would feel lighter by sharing.

Further in Neena Gupta's Instagram video, she said that friends are not usually huge in number, but one or two. She also admitted that she was lucky enough to have such friends with whom she can share everything. And because of this, she never felt depressed.

Neena Gupta then went on to say that she had said it emphasised the importance of talking to friends before also. But she was saying it once again because of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Hearing the news of his death, she said maybe the late actor could not share his feelings with his friends and felt more and more depressed.

At the end of the video, Neena Gupta said that one should always share their problems. It is not necessary to always visit a shrink of they have good friends. She asked everyone to "invest in friends".

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise was reported on Sunday morning of June 14, 2020. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his Bandra residence. His mortal remains were cremated on Tuesday in the presence of his family who flew down from Patna. Bollywood celebs like Kriti Sanon, Shradhha Kapoor, Jacky Bhagnani, Rajkummar Rao, Rhea Chakraborty and a few others attended his funeral.

