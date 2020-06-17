Kirti Kulhari Takes Dig At People Sharing Opinions About Sushant, Shares Strong Message

Kirti Kulhari recently shared a strong message on her Instagram. The actor’s note had a heart touching Hindi Shayari. The Shayari was a strong message for many people as it said, “ A corpse well said that if I would ever wake up, the people crying on my death would be the ones who won’t let me live peacefully.”

Kirti Kulhari shared the note after three days of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The Raman Raghav actor Sobhita Dhulipala also commented on the picture. She wrote, “Sharing this”. Kirti Kulhari’s fans also praised the actor for sharing a strong message. One of the users went on to call it, “Truth of life”. Check out the post here.

Sobhita Dhulipala shared a poignant message

Sobhita Dhulipala recently also took to her Instagram to share a poignant message. The actor shared a poem where she compared the life of humans to butterflies. She even gave a reference to poets and merchants and how everything poured into a purple goodbye. She wrote, “What are we but butterflies…Butterflies with boulders at our feet. Patrons of art with pending bills. Poets among merchants…Merchants among madmen...Part children-Part cyclones. A drop of daylight and a drop of lullaby…Poured into a purple goodbye..forever and ever and ever."

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday, as confirmed by Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Manoj Sharma. A postmortem of the actor's body has been conducted at Cooper Hospital, and the report has been submitted. The final rites were performed by the actor’s family at Vile Parle’s Pawan Hans crematorium. A few Bollywood celebs and co-star of Sushant, including Shradhha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rhea Chakraborty came to bid adieu to the actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK.

Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

