AR Rahman & His Daughter Khatija Rahman's Net Worth Is Music To His Ears, Here's Why

AR Rahman is considered to be one of the most talented musicians on the planet. The Jai Ho singer is also considered to be an immensely influential musician in our country. But AR Rahman is not the only musically gifted person in his family. Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman is also exploring the field of music. So here's what you need to know about AR Rahman’s net worth combined with his daughter’s net worth.

AR Rahman & Khatija Rahman’s net worth

AR Rahman is one of the most famous musicians in the global music industry. The music composer, singer, producer is also known as the ‘Mozart of Madras’ and his achievements stand true to this title. But as mentioned earlier, AR Rahman is not the only person in his family who is musically gifted.

Recently, Rahman and his daughters Khatija and Raheema sang along with him during their opening performance for the U2 concert in Mumbai. Khatija and Raheema both provided their vocals for the U2 and AR Rahman collaboration Ahimsa. Khatija Rahman and Raheema Rahman’s collaboration with their father have given light to the rumours that future collaborations between the family are expected.

According to several sources, AR Rahman’s net worth is estimated to be $24 million USD. One report also suggests that AR Rahman charges ₹9 crores for every movie collaboration and ₹1-2 crore for a one-hour performance. Many producers and filmmakers readily pay this hefty amount since AR Rahman is considered to be a bankable music composer and he also boasts a loyal fan base.

AR Rahman’s net worth is expected to witness a steady hike in the future. As mentioned earlier, there are rumours that AR Rahman’s daughters might focus on making a career in the music industry. If this rumour turns out to be true, this will be another major advantage for the net worth of all three Rahman family members.

Recently, AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman grabbed major headlines when she had to provide clarification regarding her chosen attire while she interviewed her father on his 10th Oscar win anniversary. This controversy has thrown some major spotlight on Khatija and her potential career in the music industry. But although Khatija Rahman provided vocals to her father AR Rahman’s song Ahimsa, her net worth information is not available yet.

