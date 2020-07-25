AR Rahman On Doing Less Bollywood Films: 'There Is A Gang Spreading Rumours About Me'

From making music for regional cinema, Bollywood movies to international films, music maestro AR Rahman is known for belting out some of the amazing music to the Indian cinema. Recently, the music legend spoke to a radio station and talked about the reasons behind his fewer collaborations with Bollywood as compared to the film industry down South. In the last decade, AR Rahman has done several Tamil films compared to the Bollywood ones.

AR Rahman debunks some rumours about him in Bollywood

Sharing his views on the same, the singer who is fondly called the Mozart of Madras reportedly said that he does not say no to good films but he feels that there is a 'gang of people' who always misunderstands his interpretations and are spreading false rumors about him. The singer who has composed songs for some of the Bollywood films, like Dil Se, Swades, Guru among other, further recalled a recent incident. The singer narrated that when filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra approached him, Rahman gave him four songs in two days.

Mukesh then told Rahman about various stories that he heard from the outside world about the singer. Later, after hearing the stories, Rahman reportedly admitted that he realized the reason why he is not doing more of Bollywood films and why the good movies are not coming to him. Rahman also explained the reason why he is preferring doing dark films because according to him, there is a whole gang working against him.

The music legend also added that people are expecting him to do good stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening. The singer added that he is okay with everything as he believes in destiny and thinks that whatever the supreme power will decide he will follow the same path.

Meanwhile, the ace music composer earlier paid a musical tribute to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The musical tribute was shared by A.R. Rahman on his official Twitter account. The tribute features a montage of Dil Bechara's songs. In A.R. Rahman’s musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, he says that “The music of Dil Bechara will always remain special to all of us. The nine tracks that are composed of the film have a new meaning today, a whole new life. I wish Mukesh Chhabra and everyone who is part of this project my best wishes. May God give us the strength to brave these challenging times. These songs are dedicated to the loving memory of Sushant Singh Rajput".

