Dil Bechara Trailer: AR Rahman Treats Fans With The Film's Songs On Twitter, See List

Earlier today Dil Bechara trailer was dropped on YouTube by the makers. To mark the occasion, music director AR Rahman also posted a list of the songs from the film's soundtrack. Here's more on this.

AR Rahman shares Dil Bechara's songs list

AR Rahman took to Twitter to post a list of Dil Bechara's songs. The list is a typed out soft copy popping up on a laptop screen. The list of Dil Bechara's songs includes

Dil Bechara sung by AR Rahman

Taare Ginn sung by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal

Khulke Jeene Ka sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati

Maskhari sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Hriday Gattani

Friendzone sung by AR Rahman

Mera Naam Kizzie sung by Aditya Narayan and Poorvi Koutish

The Horizon of Saudade

In other news, Dil Bechara trailer received huge appreciation and love from Sushant Singh Rajput's fans. Many also pledged to watch the trailer "again and again" to show their support for the late actor. Not only this, but many Bollywood celebs also took to their social media to share the news of Dil Bechara trailer release.

Dil Bechara is the official remake of the Hollywood movie Fault In Our Stars which in turn is based on a novel of the same name by John Green. The plot of Dil Bechara revolves around two star-crossed lovers, Kizzie and Manny both of whom are not in their best health conditions. While one is suffering from cancer, the other had a close encounter with the disease. However, neither of these stops them from having a whirlwind romance which even takes them to the streets of Paris. But the ominous ending is iterated from the very first line of the Dil Bechara trailer.

Watch the Dil Bechara trailer here:

Dil Bechara cast the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead. The cast also includes Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Javed Jaaferi, and Saif Ali Khan in a cameo role. The movie is directed by Mukesh Chhabra, music composed by maestro AR Rahman and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.

Dil Bechara was supposed to release in November of 2019 but got delayed due to some pending post-production work. Due to the current Coronavirus lockdown, the movie will get an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar despite requests for a theatre release by fans. Dil Bechara will stream from July 24, 2020.

Image credit: Sanjana Sanghi Instagram, AR Rahman Instagram

