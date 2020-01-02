Kriti Sanon Shares Her Experience Of Essaying Parvati Bai's Role In Panipat

Actor Kriti Sanon set her foot in Bollywood about five years ago alongside Tiger Shroff in Heropanti. Since then, the actor's performance in various movies has been highly applauded by all her fans. 2019 has been a good year for Kriti Sanon. The actor featured in Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 4 which made the business of about ₹279 crores at the Box Office. Kriti Sanon who was last seen in Panipat, portraying the role of Parvati Bai, shared her experience working on the movie.

Here is what Kriti told IANS

Kriti spoke to a global news agency, that she has evolved as an actor over the years. She also added that she had no training in any filmmaking course and she also did not hail from a film background. That is why Kriti believes that whatever she has learned is on the job and her acting process is very organic and spontaneous but it does require a bit of homework. Kriti further added that there is no fixed formula and one should be able to understand his or her craft better which will help them figure out what is working and what is not.

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor also feels that one needs to work by hit and trial or think of how else they can surprise the audience with their work. Kriti added that all of these things have kept her growing as an actor. Kriti believes in analysing her work. She said that when it comes to her performance, she is very much crucial about it. She likes to analyse her performances and see what went wrong or right. She feels the day she gets really happy or satisfied, her mind gets stagnant and that is something that Kriti does not like. Kriti likes to learn from her mistakes and she believes this had broadened her horizon.

