AR Rahman Breaks Silence On Taslima Nasreen Criticising Khatija's Choice To Wear A Burqa

AR Rahman has responded to those who have been questioning his daughter Khatija Rahman's choice for wearing a burqa. It all started when author Taslima Nasreen in a now-deleted post had written that she feels 'suffocated' when she looks at Khatija wearing a burqa at events. "It is really depressing to learn that even educated women in a cultural family can get brainwashed very easily!", read an excerpt from her post.

AR Rahman reacts

When asked about Taslima Nasreen's post, the music maestro claimed that he 'did not react at all', as he trusted his daughter to handle it herself. Giving his opinion on the matter, he stated that it is a 'good thing', that children these days know 'troubles & problems', and know for a fact that they have to inherit the 'good and bad' from their parents but also have their own free will.

Asked if she (Khatija) consulted him before posting a response on social media, Rahman informed that she had not. "I think she put it out and then I put it out on Instagram. I thought it was needed because she is behind the veil and it’s her choice.” he added.

Claiming that his daughter 'finds her freedom' in choosing to wear a burqa he informed that more than being a 'religious thing', it is Khatija's choice to wear it and she has the freedom to wear what she wants.

For some background, although the Khatija picture over which Tasleema Nasreen reacted was posted a year ago, the controversy started doing rounds on social media again a few days back. Reacting to it, in an elaborate post, AR Rahman's daughter exclaimed that while there are a lot of other important things happening in the country right now, all people seem to care about is a ''piece of clothing'. "Every time this topic comes to the fire in me rages and makes me want to say a lot of things. Over the last year, I’ve found a different version of myself which I haven’t seen in so many years", read an excerpt from her post. See below-

