Sushant Singh Rajput Greets Fans Post 'Dil Bechara' Shoot In Throwback Video, Watch

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's final film Dil Bechara is headed for a digital release on July 24. The trailer of the film was released on July 6 and received instant popularity. It also crossed the number of likes of Avengers: Endgame and currently has over 8 million likes. A throwback video of the late actor greeting his fans outside the Dil Bechara sets has been doing rounds of the internet. Take a look at the video:

Sushant Singh Rajput greets fans outside Dil Bechara sets

In the video, Sushant Singh Rajput is seen walking towards the fan with director Mukesh Chhabra. Many fans can be seen waiting to greet the actor post his Dil Bechara shoot. As the actor walked in, a few girls could be seen attempting to get past security to run in Sushant's direction. The late actor can be seen waving to all his fans with a big smile on his face. The caption reads, "#Throwback #SushantSinghRajput with Director #MukeshChhabra meeting his fans post-shoot pack up".

About Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is based on John Green's novel, The Fault In Our Stars. Mukesh Chhabra is set to make his directorial debut with the film. Along with Sushant Singh Rajput, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan marks Sanjana Sanghi's debut in a lead role. It is a love story between two cancer patients. The Fault In Our Stars was earlier made into a film by Josh Boone and starred Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley.

About Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor died by suicide and was found by his housemaid. The police have not recovered any suicide note so far and have launched an investigation into the incident.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites took place at the Pawan Hans Crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai on June 15. Many celebrities and friends came in for the funeral. Celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, and others came in to pay their last respects.

The actor's family recently made a statement and announced setting up of a foundation to honour Sushant Singh Rajput's memory. The statement read that Sushant's childhood home in Patna will be turned into a memorial and all his memories will be collected there. Rajput's team also launched a website called SelfMusings in his honour that will collect his thoughts and keep him alive through the memories of his fans.

