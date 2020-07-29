AR Rahman Shares An Enlightening Quote; Asks Netizens To See 'miracle Of A Single Flower'

Music maestro, AR Rahman has been making headlines lately after he opened up about the reason why he takes up fewer projects in Bollywood in comparison to the South Indian film industry. On Wednesday morning, the Academy Award-winning music composer shared a cryptic post on his Instagram handle. Rahman shared a quote from Gautam Buddha, asking netizens to acknowledge the 'miracle of a single flower'.

AR Rahman starts his morning with a Gautam Buddha quote

AR Rahman's latest Bollywood collaboration was with Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara, which is Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. In an interview with a radio station, the music legend openly spoke about a 'gang of people' operating against him, because of which he opted for fewer Bollywood collaborations. Now, after giving SSR a musical tribute, the Mozart of Madras shared an enlightening post on his Instagram handle. Rahman started his morning with a quote from the religious leader, Gautam Buddha, ushering everyone to a better world. The quote read:

If we could see the miracle of a single flower clearly, our whole life would change

Check out his post below:

From making music for regional cinema to several cult Bollywood movies as well as international movies, AR Rahman's contribution to the world of music is remarkable. The music maestro is known for shelling out some of the most iconic songs in the history of Indian cinema. Recently, the ace music composer's compositions for Dil Bechara have been winning hearts of the masses. In the last decade, the 53-year-old has done several Tamil projects compared to Bollywood projects.

In a recent interview with a radio station, he narrated an instance wherein Mukesh Chhabra narrated various stories he had heard about the singer-composer. Thus, he reportedly admitted that it's because a 'gang of people' who have been spreading false rumours about him, he is not doing more Hindi films. He also admitted that good movies are not coming his way.

Meanwhile, AR Rahman alongside several other singing sensations of Bollywood paid a musical tribute to late Sushant Singh Rajput. Singers including Sunidhi Chauhan, Hriday Gattani, Mohit Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Sashaa Tirupati and Jonita Gandhi collaborated with Rahman in this musical tribute. Have a look:

