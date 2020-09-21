AR Rahman's Upcoming Musical 'Le Musk' Is A New Concept; Here's All You Need To Know

Directed by AR Rahman, the film Le Musk stars Nora Arnezeder, Guy Burnet, Munirih Grace and Mariam Zohrabyan. The story of Le Musk, the fragrance of musk revolves around the story of an orphaned child who grows up to become a diva on a mission. AR Rahman, who has written and also produced the film got the core idea of the film from his wife Saira Rahman, who is very fond of perfumes. AR Rahman’s film Le Musk will add a feather to his cap as a filmmaker.

All you need to know about AR Rahman's 'Le Musk'

According to the virtual assistant, the music maestro AR Rahman wanted to narrate the film’s story through music. Since the regular formats were not useful, he chose Virtual Reality as the film medium. AR Rahman is an adopter to technology and this skill came handy to him. His film Le Musk is an Indian Virtual Reality film which is shot in Rome, consisting of foreign actors.

The lead actor Nora Arnezeder portrays the role of Juliet who is a parttime musician, who embarks on a journey to become a diva. One thing that remains constant in her life was the Muskan scent. As everything goes well in her life, she receives a mysterious letter which drives her to the past. The other cast of the film includes Guy Burnet, Munirih Jahanpur and Mariam Zohrabyan.

According to Virtual Assist, the film is coined as World’s first multi-sense Virtual reality movie. AR Rahman’s film which is a virtual reality film and what makes it different from his other films is that people would be able to smell perfume in some scenes.

Le Musk was filmed within a span of 13 days using one single camera. A pair of Jaunt One Camera was used and each one of them fitted with 24 camera sensors to capture an 8k quality video. A preview of AR Rahman’s film Le Musk was shown on April 27, 2017, at the NAB, a room in Las Vegas with multi-sensory Voyager chairs. AR Rahman also unveiled a song Scent of a song, from the film Le Musk.

