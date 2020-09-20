Did You Know AR Rahman Became Popular On Doordarshan's 'Wonder Ballon'?

Fondly known as ‘The Mozart Of Madras’, AR Rahman has been an inspiration to many aspiring musicians and singers. Throughout his career, he has won a plethora of awards and honours. However, there’s a lot about him that his many fans do not know and one of these include the fact that before stepping into the entertainment industry, he was seen in Doordarshan’s Wonder Balloon. Keep reading to know more details:

When AR Rahman was part of DD’s Wonder Balloon

After losing his father at a very young age of nine years, AR Rahman left studies and started playing keyboard professionally to support his family. In the year 1980, when he was just 13 years old, Rahman made his big debut on TV in Doordarshan’s programme named ‘Wonder Balloon’. In the show, he was the kid who played four keyboards. Since then, his exceptional talent and strong motivation to pursue music despite the financial troubles inspired viewers.

AR Rahman’s recent Instagram posts

Besides this, AR Rahman is an active Instagram user and keeps posting updates for his followers and fans. In his recent post, one can see the singer posing with another legendary singer Asha Bhosle. AR Rahman had uploaded this post to celebrate Asha Bhosle’s birthday. The caption for the post reads as, ‘Happy birthday to the Queen of Indian pop @asha.bhosle #legendarysinger’ (sic). Take a look at his post:

Meanwhile, in another post, his followers can see an image of legendary singer John Lenon with Yoko Ono. The post holds a grey-scale image of the two stars. In the post, the singer also added a caption about art and how it is perceived. The sign read ‘Don’t Hate What You Can’t Understand’ (sic). Take a look at the post that AR Rahman uploaded:

On the work front

On the work front, AR Rahman recently produced the film Atkan Chatkan. The plot of the movie revolved around a group of children who use unconventional musical instruments to create a destiny for themselves. The movie was helmed by Shiv Hare with actors like Lydian Nadhaswaram and Amitriyaan in pivotal roles.

