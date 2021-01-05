AR Rahman's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The Musical Maestro

Deemed as one of the legends of the Indian music industry, composer-singer AR Rahman rings in his 54th birthday on January 6, 2021. The music maestro has predominantly worked in the Hindi and Tamil film industries and his film-scoring career began back in the 1990s. Rahman has received most of the prestigious awards around the world, from the Grammy Award to the National Film Award in his illustrious career spanning over three decades. Thus, on the occasion of AR Rahman's birthday, here's an interesting quiz for all the ardent fans of the prolific music composer to test their knowledge about everything from, AR Rahman's songs and AR Rahman's movies to AR Rahman's trivia.

You are a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this AR Rahman's quiz

1) Although he is popularly known by his stage name 'AR Rahman', do you know the full name of the musical maestro?

Ahmed Rahman

Ali Rahman

Allah Rakha Rahman

Adeel Rahman

2) In which year was AR Rahman honoured with India's third civilian award 'Padma Bhushan'?

2009

2010

2011

2012

3) AR Rahman's film-scoring career began with which Tamil film of 1992?

Roja

Naalaiya Theerpu

Deiva Vakku

Thevar Magan

4) Throughout his illustrious career spanning almost three decades, AR Rahman has received how many National Film Awards?

Four

Five

Six

Seven

5) AR Rahman took his wedding vows with wife Saira Banu in which year?

1992

1993

1994

1995

6) How many children do AR Rahman and wife Saira Banu have together?

One

Two

Three

Four

7) In 2010, AR Rahman won the 'Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media' for which film?

Rang De Basanti

Guru

Slumdog Millionaire

Jodhaa Akbar

8) In his three-decade-long illustrious career in the music industry, AR Rahman has won how many Academy Awards?

One

Two

Three

Four

9) AR Rahman last composed the music of which Bollywood film?

Dil Bechara

Beyond the Clouds

Mom

Sachin: A Billion Dreams

10) For his contribution to global music, AR Rahman was honoured by Stanford University in which year?

2005

2006

2007

2008

AR Rahman's birthday quiz answer:

Allah Rakha Rahman 2010 Roja Six 1995 Three (Khatija, Rahima and Ameen) Slumdog Millionaire Two Dil Bechara 2006

