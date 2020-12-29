GV Prakash Shares Picture With AR Rahman's Mother Kareema Begum; See Here

Music maestro AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum passed away on December 28, 2020. Music composer GV Prakash, who is the son of AR Rahman’s elder sister AR Reihana, took to Twitter to share a picture of Kareema Begum and added a sweet caption to it. Scroll down to see the picture.

GV Prakash’s post for Kareema Begum

Music composer GV Prakash took to Twiter to share a family picture which included his nanny and AR Rahman’s mother Kareema Begum. In the caption of the post, he said that she will always be their queen. In the picture that he has shared, Kareema Begum is seen sitting in the centre on a large chair. She is also wearing a crown and a garland while she is surrounded by her grandchildren. GV Prakash’s wife Saindhavi is also seen in the photo.

He also shared a family photo on Instagram wherein AR Rahman’s entire family was seen posing for the camera. Kareema Begum is seen sitting in the centre on a wheelchair. In the caption he said, Mashaallah😘ur strength😍ur family ❤️ stay blessed ever 💕’

AR Rahman shared the news of his mother’s demise through a tweet on Monday. Kareema Begum passed away after battling age-old ailments for over a year. According to a report by Pinkvilla, AR Rahman had been avoiding travelling because he wanted to spend time and be neat to his mother. As soon as the news broke out, several celebrities have been sending condolences for the singer.

He was quite close to his mother. He has often credited his mother for pushing him towards music. She encouraged him to pursue music after his father RK Shekhar, who was also a composer, passed away. Kareema Begum is survived by four children AR Reihana, Ishrath Qadri, Fathima Shekhar, and AR Rahman.

GV Prakash has also starred in several movies apart from being a music composer. He works predominantly in Tamil language films. Some of his most popular movies are Veyyil, Enakku Innoru Per Irukku and Kadavul Irukaan Kumaru. Prakash has a full calendar as he has several releases lined up for 2021. He will be seen in Aayiram Jenmangal, Jail and 4G. He has also composed music for Angaadi Theru, Polladhavan and Gangs Of Wasseypur as well.

Image courtesy- @gvprakash Instagram

